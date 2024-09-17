First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

