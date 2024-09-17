First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.47

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 49553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

