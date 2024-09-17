First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.47

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 49553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.