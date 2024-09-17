First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

