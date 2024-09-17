First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

