Flare (FLR) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.17 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Flare has a total market cap of $718.04 million and $3.17 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,502,220,864 coins and its circulating supply is 48,376,039,793 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,495,456,765.10889 with 48,370,218,061.5709 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469296 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,484,238.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

