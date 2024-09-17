Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases 71,027 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MUFG opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

