Fourth Sail Capital LP Cuts Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Fourth Sail Capital LP cut its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,605 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima accounts for 3.0% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.17% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 601.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.