Fourth Sail Capital LP Has $21.87 Million Stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 1,779.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,592 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports accounts for 5.0% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 0.81% of Corporación América Airports worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 15.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

CAAP stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

