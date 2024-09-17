Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 243,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.