Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.61

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 1459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after buying an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,695,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

