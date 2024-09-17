Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $259.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

