Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 236 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.75. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

