Frisch Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $754.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

