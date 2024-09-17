Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 582,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

