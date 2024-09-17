Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.60. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

