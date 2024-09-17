Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

