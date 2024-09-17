Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

