Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 714 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

