Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 10,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $76,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Funko Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 271,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

