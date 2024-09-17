Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 10,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $76,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Funko Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 271,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Funko
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Funko
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.