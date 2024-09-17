Gaimin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.59 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $86,486.99 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,046,010,102 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,046,010,102 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00088844 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $134,630.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

