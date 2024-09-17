Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 447,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,164,609 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $810.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

