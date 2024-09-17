GateToken Market Cap Achieves $747.63 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $747.63 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $8.22 or 0.00013452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.89 or 0.99664012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,988,252 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

