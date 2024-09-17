GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.64. GDS shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 407,706 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

GDS Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

