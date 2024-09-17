GDS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

