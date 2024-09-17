GDS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,547 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after buying an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

