GDS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $230.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

