GDS Wealth Management Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

