GDS Wealth Management Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

