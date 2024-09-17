GDS Wealth Management Has $18.75 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.18% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

