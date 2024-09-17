GDS Wealth Management Sells 13,256 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $40,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

