General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.72. 459,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.34. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

