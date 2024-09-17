General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

