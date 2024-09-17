General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 2,488,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,305,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

