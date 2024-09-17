Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr Sells 5,800,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

