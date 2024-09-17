Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 22,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Gevo stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of $326.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Gevo by 61.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

