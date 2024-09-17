GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.