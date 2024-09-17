Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $138,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 127,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,251. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a PE ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.33%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

