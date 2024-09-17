Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

GNOM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

