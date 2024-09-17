Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

