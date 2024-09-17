Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE GORO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

