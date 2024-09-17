Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.10

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.10 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 11310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.61.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

