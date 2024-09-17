GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,529,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,753,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 14,910,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,751,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $91.70.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

