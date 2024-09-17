Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 3.2%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. 496,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,131,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Grifols Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth about $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.