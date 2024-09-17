Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 3.2%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. 496,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,131,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Grifols Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth about $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.