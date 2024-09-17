Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 456,300 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

GFAI opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.