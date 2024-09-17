Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

HAE traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. 218,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

