Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,024,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 14,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Stock Performance

HTNGF remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. Haitong Securities has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

