Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Bought by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 2.57% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

