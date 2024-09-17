HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 7.5% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.