Head-To-Head Analysis: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Critical Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.55, suggesting a potential upside of 51.96%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Critical Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $52.03 million 2.64 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Critical Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.