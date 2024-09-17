Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,456,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 3,989,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.6 days.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

CDDRF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

